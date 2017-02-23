Permanent Transfer Away From Leeds United Was Shock Reveals Alex Mowatt

Follow @insidefutbol





Barnsley midfielder Alex Mowatt has conceded that he never expected to leave Leeds United on a permanent transfer during the January transfer window.



A bit part player under Garry Monk this season, Leeds decided to sell the midfielder last month after reaching an agreement with Barnsley and Mowatt moved to Oakwell on a two-and-a-half year deal.











A key player for Leeds in the last few years, Mowatt was not a regular under the new Whites boss this season and he admits that he was thinking about a transfer in the summer.



And while the midfielder admits that he was considering leaving Leeds on loan in January, he revealed that he never expected to permanently leave Elland Road last month.





Asked did he expect to leave when the January window came around, Mowatt told BBC Radio Sheffield: “No, I never really thought about leaving Leeds in January.

“Maybe at the end of the season or go out on loan for the rest of the season as I wasn’t playing, but I didn’t think I would leave.



“But it has happened now.”



Mowatt made 125 appearances for Leeds and was the most experienced Whites player in the squad at the time of his transfer to Barnsley.

