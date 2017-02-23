Rangers Desperate To Impress Fans Says Gers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Emerson Hyndman has insisted that Rangers will be looking to impress the fans when the Gers take on Inverness in a Scottish Premiership fixture on Friday.



The Light Blues have thus far struggled for consistency in the present campaign after returning to the top flight after a gap of four years.











The Glasgow giants, who presently find themselves third in the league table with 43 points from 25 games, six behind second-placed Aberdeen and a staggering 30 adrift of leaders and arch-rivals Celtic, lost 2-1 to Dundee last weekend.



The Rangers players came in for criticism from the fans following their lacklustre performance at Dens Park.





And Hyndman, who admitted that the supporters were within their rights to feel annoyed and let it be known, explained that his side are determined to impress the fans at the Tulloch Caledonian Stadium.

“I won’t say there’s extra pressure”, Hyndman said in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday, when asked if Rangers are under extra pressure due to the negative reactions of the fans.



“There’s always pressure, it’s not more or less, it’s always the same.



“The fans are very close to us as a team and we want to impress them.



“But obviously games like that are not the best, and we expect that reaction if we play like that.



“But we’re looking to put it right on Friday.”



Rangers are currently under the stewardship of their Under-20s boss Graeme Murty after Mark Warburton left the club earlier in the month.

