Referee Not On Our Side – Christian Eriksen Reacts As Spurs Out of Europa League

Christian Eriksen believes the referee was against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley this evening as the north Londoners crashed out of the Europa League.



Spurs went into the second leg of their round of 32 tie against Belgian minnows Gent 1-0 behind from the first leg and were looking to turn around their fortunes at England's national stadium.











Eriksen got Spurs off to the perfect start by striking in just the tenth minute, as he directed a low shot underneath Gent custodian Lovre Kalinic.



But just ten minutes later it was 1-1, Gent getting a vital away goal, as Harry Kane scored in the Spurs net.





The evening then got tougher for Tottenham when Dele Alli was sent off six minutes before the break for a dangerous high tackle.

Spurs did give themselves hope by pulling 2-1 ahead on the night just past the hour mark when Victor Wanyama hit a curling shot into the top left hand corner of the goal, but the hosts could not strike again and headed out 3-2 on aggregate after Jeremy Perbet levelled for the visitors inside the final ten minutes.



For Eriksen, Spurs were below their best and were guilty of not making the most of their chances and lacking in their final ball.



The Dane also took aim at the referee, who he felt was against his side.



"We are very disappointed with what we did today and over two games against Gent", Eriksen said on BT Sport.



"They did not have a shot in the first half but still got a goal. We gave it away after getting in front.



"We weren't good enough in our finishing or our final pass.



"Overall, we did what we could. The ref was not on our side either.



"Even with 10 men we had chances to get the winner. We can blame the ref but we had our chances and we weren't good enough", the Spurs star added.



With Spurs' exit, Manchester United are the only English team left in the Europa League.

