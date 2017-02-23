Slaven Bilic Provides Andy Carroll Injury Update Ahead of Watford Game

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham manager Slaven Bilic has revealed that Andy Carroll has a chance to be part of the squad at the weekend but admits that the striker’s recovery from the injury has been slow.



The 28-year-old striker suffered a groin injury in West Ham’s 3-1 win over Southampton earlier this month and missed the following Premier League game against West Brom.











With West Ham not in FA Cup action, the squad flew to Dubai for some warm weather training, but Bilic admits that Carroll could not take part as he was yet to recover.



He is hopeful that the striker could be part of the squad against Watford on Saturday, but admits that his recovery has been slower than expected, while allaying fears that there is any major cause for concern.





Bilic said in a press conference earlier today: “I was expecting Andy Carroll to train in Dubai, but it is a bit slower than we expected.

“He will try to run today; maybe he has a chance to be in the squad for the Watford game on Saturday.



"This is not a big injury.



"He has been training hard in the gym and he is looking after himself.”



After a very poor start to the season, West Ham have hit form and have gradually clawed their way back up the Premier League table.



They are currently tenth in the standings on 32 points.

