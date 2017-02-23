XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

23/02/2017 - 21:49 GMT

Southampton Will Edge Out Manchester United In EFL Cup Final Feels Ex-Saints Star

 




Former Southampton striker Dean Hammond has backed the Saints to edge out Manchester United in a close EFL Cup final on Sunday.

The game will be Southampton’s first appearance in a major cup final since suffering a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Arsenal in the FA Cup final in 2003 at the Millennium Stadium and the Saints are ready to make the most of it.




Manchester United are being backed to beat the Saints at Wembley on Sunday and lift the EFL Cup, but Hammond believes anything can happen in a one off game on any given day.

The former Saints striker believes that Southampton have enough good young players in the squad to provide a fight this Sunday and he feels that in a close encounter, the south coast have the ability to shade it against Jose Mourinho’s men.
 


Hammon told the club’s official website: "Obviously, it's a one-off game in the final, anything can happen, playing Manchester United, which is one of the biggest teams in the world, but I think the manager's doing a really good job there.  

“They've got young boys coming through, so it will be a great experience for them.

"They'll have a game plan on the day. I'm confident if they can perform like they did against Liverpool then they've got a really good chance.

“It will be a close game I think, it won't be an open game, it won't be a 4-3 or a 3-3.

"It will be a tight game, but I think Southampton will edge it.”

Southamton have not won a major domestic cup competition since winning the FA Cup in 1976 and on the other hand Manchester United won the FA Cup last season.
 