Substitute Appearances Weren’t What I Wanted At Leeds United – Alex Mowatt

Alex Mowatt feels that he left Leeds United at the right time for his career as he was not playing the amount of games he needed.



Mowatt was named Leeds’ Player of the Year for the 2014/15 season and was a regular at Elland Road until this term, when he struggled to impress Garry Monk enough to warrant a starting place regularly.











He eventually left the club in the January transfer window after Leeds agreed a deal to sell him to Barnsley and the midfielder feels it was the right time for him to depart his boyhood side.



Mowatt admits that at his age he needed to play more regularly in order to develop and so it was right for him to cut his ties with Leeds as he was not getting the minutes he needed.





The midfielder also feels a little disappointed as Monk did use him a lot during pre-season, indicating that he had a major role at Leeds this season.

Mowatt told BBC Radio Sheffield: “Yes I was on the bench and getting on every now and then, but it’s not really what I wanted at my age and at this point of my career.



“So I think was time to move on.”



Asked if he felt disappointed at not playing regularly under Monk, Mowatt said: “In pre-season I was playing games and things like that and the season didn’t go how I planned, so yes.”

