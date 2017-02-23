Winning Scottish Cup Is Our Target Admits Rangers Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Jason Holt is keen to make sure that his side are in the Scottish Cup semi-final again this season.



The Glasgow giants have league games against Inverness, on Friday night, and St. Johnstone, a week from Saturday, before the Scottish Cup quarter-final against Hamilton at Ibrox on 4th March.











But it seems the Rangers players already have an eye on the domestic cup competition as Holt admits that winning the Scottish Cup is one of their targets for the campaign.



And despite Hamilton’s quality this season, the Rangers players are keen to secure a semi-final berth at Hampden Park with a win at Ibrox in the quarter-final.





Holt said on the official Rangers podcast: “The Scottish Cup is in our target and we are still in there.

“[We are] one game away from a semi-final at Hampden, so we need to make sure that we are there.



“We know it’s going to be a difficult game against Hamilton, they came to Ibrox earlier in the season and drew and it was close game at their place too.”



Holt admits that Rangers have not been playing to their potential in recent weeks, but is confident that if they perform true to their ability, they have it in them to go one step further and win the cup this season.



“We know it’s going to be difficult, but if we perform to what we know we are capable of, which I don’t think we have in recent weeks, then we are hoping that we can get through and go one step further this year.”



Rangers were beaten in the Scottish Cup final last season by Hibernian.

