XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/02/2017 - 17:16 GMT

Antonio Conte Comments On Talk Players Got Claudio Ranieri Sack

 




Antonio Conte admits that as a manager it is frustrating to hear stories such as players playing a part in Claudio Ranieri’s sacking from Leicester City.

Ranieri lost his job on Thursday night after a steady decline in Leicester’s form and the Foxes are now just a point above the relegation zone in the standings, far away from the joyous scenes of a league title win in May last year.




There is speculation that some senior Leicester players went behind their former manager’s back and spoke to the owners about removing Ranieri from his post at the King Power Stadium.

The Chelsea boss is not ready to believe such stories as he feels it would be wrong for the players to decide the fate of their manager and admits that such a scenario would be frustrating for a football manager.
 


Conte said in a press conference earlier today: “I don’t like to follow this type of story because it is a lack of respect for Claudio.  

“It is not right that the players decide that the manager is sacked or not, if that happens then that means the club is poor and without power.

“I don’t believe or trust in this.

"I do not want to listen to this type of story as it is frustrating for a manager.

"Also to imagine the players to decide your destiny is not good.”

Ranieri’s appoint at Leicester City in 2015 also had his share of controversy as the Foxes got rid of Nigel Pearson, who helped them survive relegation, to get the Italian.
 