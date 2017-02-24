Approach Play Excellent, Tempo Great, We Go Again – Graeme Murty Reacts To Rangers Defeat

Follow @insidefutbol





Caretaker Rangers boss Graeme Murty feels his side started well against Inverness, in a game they ultimately lost 2-1, and vowed the Gers will be ready to go again by the time their next game rolls around.



Murty's men did start the Scottish Premiership game on top, but were unable to make their dominance count and ended up going in 1-0 behind at the break following a superb long-range Greg Tansey hit.











The visitors fought their way back to level pegging after winning a penalty which Martyn Waghorn scored in the 67th minute.



Inverness then missed a spot-kick of their own, before recovering to win the match with a minute left courtesy of an impressive overhead kick from Billy Mckay .





Rangers have now lost three of their last five games, but caretaker boss Murty is keen to focus on the positives and believes his side's tempo was good, even if their finishing was lacking.

"We need to be clinical in both boxes. We weren't and we were punished for it", Murty was quoted as saying by the BBC.



"Some of our approach play was excellent. The tempo we started at was great.



"I couldn't have asked for anything more.



"The players were focused tonight and they will be ready to go again next time."



And Murty insists he will prepare the Gers for their next match until told otherwise by the board.



"As long as I'm asked, I'll continue to do the job", Murty added.



Rangers could be nine points off second spot if Aberdeen can beat Ross County on Saturday.

