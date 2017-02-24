Arsenal Linked Massimiliano Allegri Closing On Juventus Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri is closing on an exit from the club in the summer after his recent bust up with defender Leonardo Bonucci.



Bonucci and the Juventus boss were involved in a dressing room fracas last week after their win over Palermo, which led to the Juventus boss dropping the defender from their Champions League game against FC Porto earlier this week.











It has been suggested that either of the two will be exiting the Italian champions at the end of the season and according to Gazzetta dello Sport, Allegri is the likelier candidate.



The Juventus manager still has a year left on his contract with the Bianconeri, but the recent turn of events could hasten his exit from the club a year earlier than anticipated.





Arsenal have their eyes on Allegri as a potential replacement for Arsene Wenger, who is expected to take a call on his future at the Emirates towards the end of the season.

Juventus are also aware of the delicate nature of their situation and while they would like the Italian to stick around, the club have a shortlist of targets ready should Allegri leave in the summer.



Diego Simeone is their number one target as a potential replacement for the current Juventus boss, but the club could also look at Roma boss Luciano Spalletti and Fiorentina manager Paulo Sousa.

