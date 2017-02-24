XRegister
06 October 2016

24/02/2017 - 14:27 GMT

Arsenal Send Scout On Serie A Weekend Mission

 




An Arsenal scout will be in attendance at the San Paolo on Saturday to watch Napoli take on Atalanta, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

The Gunners have been watching Napoli's games in recent weeks to take a closer look at a couple of targets and it seems an Arsenal scout will again be on duty.




Napoli’s Lorenzo Insigne and Faouzi Ghoulam are two players on Arsenal’s shortlist for next season and ahead of the summer window the club are ramping up their scouting on the duo.

The Serie A giants are aware of the Gunners interest in their two players and have already taken steps to make sure they hold on to their top stars in the summer window.
 


Napoli have already held talks with Insigne’s representatives over a new deal and the Italian winger is reportedly close to signing a fresh and improved contract with the club.  

Ghoulam also has little more than a year left on his contract with Napoli and the club are also expected to try to tie him down to a new deal before the summer window.

Nevertheless, the Arsenal scout will be present at the San Paolo to take in the action and send reports on Insigne and Ghoulam to the Emirates.
 