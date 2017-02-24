Dwight Gayle, He’s Good – Leeds United Defender Impressed With Newcastle United Hitman

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson feels that Newcastle United star Dwight Gayle is one of, if not the best, striker he has come up against in the Championship this season.



Last summer Jansson joined Leeds on a season-long loan deal from Torino and quickly established himself in the heart of the Whites defence, striking up a good partnership with Kyle Bartley.











He has continued his good form and locked horns with a number of quality strikers as he has helped to power Leeds' push for promotion to the Premier League.



Jansson is not sure which striker he would put at the very top of the list, but Gayle's name instantly sprung to his lips when asked by Leeds' LUTV channel about the top hitman he has tussled with.





The Swede pointed out that despite not playing well against Leeds, Gayle scored both goals in Newcastle's 2-0 win, something which showed his quality.

"I have to say someone who's scored against us, so Gayle from Newcastle", Jansson said.



"He was not that good in the game, but he scored two goals, so you have to say he is a good player.



"I'm not sure if he is the best one, but he is a good player", the Leeds man added.



Gayle has netted an impressive 20 goals in 24 Championship matches so far this season, putting the Magpies in pole position to secure automatic promotion.

