XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/02/2017 - 21:00 GMT

Dwight Gayle, He’s Good – Leeds United Defender Impressed With Newcastle United Hitman

 




Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson feels that Newcastle United star Dwight Gayle is one of, if not the best, striker he has come up against in the Championship this season.

Last summer Jansson joined Leeds on a season-long loan deal from Torino and quickly established himself in the heart of the Whites defence, striking up a good partnership with Kyle Bartley.




He has continued his good form and locked horns with a number of quality strikers as he has helped to power Leeds' push for promotion to the Premier League.

Jansson is not sure which striker he would put at the very top of the list, but Gayle's name instantly sprung to his lips when asked by Leeds' LUTV channel about the top hitman he has tussled with.
 


The Swede pointed out that despite not playing well against Leeds, Gayle scored both goals in Newcastle's 2-0 win, something which showed his quality.

"I have to say someone who's scored against us, so Gayle from Newcastle", Jansson said.

"He was not that good in the game, but he scored two goals, so you have to say he is a good player.

"I'm not sure if he is the best one, but he is a good player", the Leeds man added.

Gayle has netted an impressive 20 goals in 24 Championship matches so far this season, putting the Magpies in pole position to secure automatic promotion.
 