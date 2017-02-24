XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

24/02/2017 - 20:20 GMT

EFL Cup Success More Important For Club Than My Medal Collection – Jose Mourinho

 




Jose Mourinho has insisted that it is more important for the club to win the EFL Cup this weekend than his for his personal medal cabinet.

The Portuguese has the opportunity to win his first major trophy as Manchester United manager when his side take on Southampton in the EFL Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.




However, he is not thinking about personal glory and feels that it is more important that the club win the trophy as personal achievements don’t excite him more than the collective success of his players and the team.

And he believes after winning the FA Cup last season, it is important that Manchester United continue to add trophies to their cabinet with the EFL Cup on Sunday.
 


Asked about how important will it be for him win his first major trophy at Manchester United, Mourinho said in a press conference: “It’s more important for the club than myself.  

“The club won a trophy last season, so let’s win one more this season.

“It would be good for the group, the club and it would be good for me too.

“At the beginning of my career personal achievements were important, but now more and more, I think more about the club.”

The EFL Cup, which was known as the League Cup previously, was also Mourinho’s first trophy in England when he won it with Chelsea in the 2004/05 season.
 