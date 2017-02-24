I Believed When Victor Wanyama Scored, Mauricio Pochettino Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that he believed Tottenham Hotspur could turn the tide and progress in the Europa League after Victor Wanyama’s second half strike against Gent on Thursday night.



Spurs, who lost the Round of 32 first leg clash 1-0 in Belgium last week, drew the corresponding fixture 2-2 at Wembley and crashed out of Europe for the season.











Tottenham started brightly and took a tenth minute lead through Christian Eriksen, but Harry Kane’s own goal ten minutes later levelled the proceedings.



Spurs’ job was made tougher when Dele Alli received a straight red card for a dangerous high challenge.





Despite being a man short, the north London club took the lead for the second time in the game in the 61st minute, courtesy of Wanyama.

But Gent dashed Tottenham’s hopes and made it 2-2 when Jeremy Perbet scored in the 82nd minute.



However, Pochettino explained that he thought his side could score one more goal and clinch the tie after Wanyama’s strike on the hour mark.



“Yes, of course, in that moment I believed maybe we could turn the tide”, he was quoted as saying by the club’s official site, when asked if he thought Spurs could nick the tie after Wanyama’s goal.



“It’s about trying to improve as a group and as a team and not giving the possibilities we gave to them in the first leg.



“You can then play better in the second leg but sometimes in football you pay for the first game.”



Tottenham will next face Stoke City in the Premier League on Sunday.

