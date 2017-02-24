I’m Not Enjoying Watching European Football On TV – Antonio Conte

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has revealed that it doesn’t give him great joy to watch European football on the television.



The Blues have an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League table and many feel Chelsea are not going to slip up on their way to a league title win in May.











Observers feel Chelsea’s lack of European football has helped Conte to build a side this season without worrying about playing a game every two to three days and has also provided his players more rest compared to their league rivals.



The Chelsea boss admits that initially the lack of European football helped him as he got more time to work with his team, but feels now it is just a pain to watch it on the television.





Conte stressed that he and his players are desperate to be part of European football and fight for top honours.

The Chelsea boss said in a press conference earlier today when asked about the advantage of no European football for his team: “The real advantage was before.



"When you arrive in a new team and bring your philosophy, you need a lot of time to work all week.



“And that was the real advantage.



"But now to watch the Champions League or Europa League on TV is not good as we want to play for something important.



“We want to play these competitions.



"But we are in that because we had a very bad season.”



Chelsea will host relegation battlers Swansea City at Stamford Bridge on Saturday in a Premier League clash.

