Jon Toral Starts – Rangers Team vs Inverness Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Inverness Caledonian Thistle vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Rangers have officially named their starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with Inverness in an away Scottish Premiership fixture this evening.



The Gers are led by caretaker manager Graeme Murty at the Tulloch Caledonian Stadium as they seek to pick up all three points, which would move them to within three points of second placed Aberdeen; Rangers currently sit in third spot.











The visitors have beaten Inverness twice this season, running out 1-0 winners on both occasions and Caley are enduring a tough season, sitting bottom of the league with 19 points from 25 games.



Looking to get the job done, Rangers boss Murty picks Danny Wilson in the heart of defence, with Clint Hill out through injury, and he partners Rob Kiernan. Lee Wallace is fit again and slots in at left-back, with Lee Hodson on the bench. Midfielder Jon Toral, on loan from Arsenal, comes into the side in midfield and operates with Andy Halliday and Emerson Hyndman. Up front, Martyn Waghorn, Kenny Miller and Barrie McKay line up.



On the bench Murty can call for Joe Garner if he needs to bring on another striker.



Rangers Team vs Inverness Caledonian Thistle



Foderingham; Tavernier, Kiernan, Wilson, Wallace; Halliday, Toral, Hyndman; Waghorn, Miller, McKay



Substitutes: Alnwick, Holt, Hodson, Windass, Dodoo, Garner, Forrester

