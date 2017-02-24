Jose Mourinho Displeased With Manchester United’s Europa League Draw

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has termed his side's Europa League round of 16 draw against Russian outfit Rostov "bad".



The Red Devils qualified for the last 16 stage by virtue of their 4-0 aggregate win against Saint-Etienne on Wednesday.











And as the draw for the round took place earlier today, Mourinho's side were set up to play against last season's Russian Premier League runners-up with the two-legged tie scheduled to be played across 9th March and 16th March.



The Portuguese manager believes that it is bad news for his team because it means extensive travelling at the end of which they will have to play a side that have had a "good" Champions League campaign.





Rostov as a side play defensive football and are very physical in their approach and are bound to make life difficult for Manchester United in every way, the former Chelsea manager added.

“It’s bad draw in every aspect", Mourinho said at a press conference.



“It’s far and it’s very difficult.



"It comes at a bad time for us and they are a difficult team, they had a good Champions League campaign.



“They are very defensive and very physical, so it’s a bad draw.”

