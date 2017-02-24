XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

24/02/2017 - 17:53 GMT

Jose Mourinho Reveals Man Utd Injury Boost Ahead of EFL Cup Final

 




Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed that Michael Carrick is available for the EFL Cup final on Sunday.

The veteran midfielder was pulled off during the match against Saint-Etienne at the hour mark because of a calf strain and Mourinho said after the match that he didn’t feel the Englishman would be available for the cup final.




However, the Manchester United manager revealed that Carrick is indeed available, though Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who was also pulled off in France after just 20 odd minutes, will miss out due to his hamstring problem.

Mourinho also added that a decision on defender Phil Jones’ availability will be taken on Saturday; the England international has been nursing an injury since the start of the month.
 


The Manchester United manager said in a press conference: “Michael is available as he is clever and experience; he left the pitch at the right moment.  

“Mkhitaryan is out and Jones, let's see and decide tomorrow.”

Manchester United will have a chance to win the first major trophy on offer this season when they take on Southampton in the EFL Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.
 