Leeds United v Sheffield Wednesday Could Be “Pretty Special” Feels Former White

Ex-Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday star David Prutton believes the upcoming Yorkshire derby between his two former employers has the ingredients of something “pretty special.”



Presently only goal difference separates Leeds and Sheffield Wednesday, with both clubs slugging it out to finish the season in a playoff spot.











While the Whites currently find themselves fifth in the Championship table with 58 points from 33 games, the Owls are just a place below.



Prutton believes fans of both clubs are not timid and are not afraid to show their emotions, much like the two managers Garry Monk and Carlos Carvalhal.





In addition, Prutton, who thinks Saturday’s game at Elland Road is going to be a cracking encounter, feels both Leeds and Sheffield Wednesday have players capable of handling the pressure associated with playing a derby of this magnitude.

“It’s a bit of a cliche but the players have to play the game the right way”, he wrote in his column in the Yorkshire Evening Post.



“These games can make for quite fiery affairs which I think both sets of fans would want.



"Both sets of fans are not exactly shrinking violets and quiet which makes playing in these games such a privilege really.



“Considering where they are and considering what we have seen from both managers, who can get passionate about what is going on the pitch, it’s got the ingredients of something pretty special.



“I think the key is playing as sensibly as you can in what is, ultimately, an emotional game.



"It’s all about managing your emotions.



“If you look at the players that are involved – the likes of Pontus Jansson, Kyle Bartley, Liam Bridcutt and then for Wednesday, Tom Lees if he’s fit, Glenn Loovens – they are the kind of players that have the ability to play in matches of this type of pressure and this type of calibre.”



Leeds United beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 in the corresponding fixture in August.

