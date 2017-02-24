Must Deliver Goods For Fans Against Stoke City Says Spurs Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur defensive midfielder Victor Wanyama has explained that his side will be looking to repay the support of the fans by delivering a positive result against Stoke City in the Premier League on Sunday.



Spurs crashed out of the Europa League on Thursday night after drawing their Round of 32 second leg clash 2-2 with Gent, who won the tie 3-2 on aggregate by virtue of winning the first leg 1-0 in Belgium last week.











Tottenham fans showed up in numbers at Wembley and fully backed their team, but the north London club’s poor record at the national stadium continued as they crashed out of Europe for the season.



And Wanyama, who heaped praised on the Tottenham faithful for their support, is hopeful about giving the supporters something to cheer about when Mauricio Pochettino’s team take on Stoke at White Hart Lane at the weekend.





“Tonight, the fans were fantastic”, he told Spurs TV.

“Hopefully on Sunday they will be fantastic as well as usual.



“We are hoping that they will be giving us huge support and we will try and deliver the goods.”



Wanyama, who found the back of the net against Gent, underlined the importance of Tottenham returning to winning ways against Stoke.



“Now we have a big game on Sunday and we need to get back to winning ways”, he continued.



“So, hopefully we can fight like we showed in the second half and we will be on a good track.”

