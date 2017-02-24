My Chelsea Departure Peanuts Compared To Claudio Ranieri’s Fate – Jose Mourinho

Follow @insidefutbol





Jose Mourinho feels his sacking at Chelsea last season is nothing compared to the fate Claudio Ranieri has suffered at Leicester City.



Ranieri received his P45 on Thursday night as Leicester decided to part ways with their league title winning manager because of their poor run of form, which saw them slide down the Premier League table.











Mourinho also suffered the same fate when Chelsea decided to sack him last season after he won the league title the previous year with the Blues, but the Portuguese believes there is no comparison.



The current Manchester United boss paid his tribute to the Italian and admits that his departure from Chelsea as a champion is nothing compared to what Ranieri had to suffer at the hands of Leicester.





Mourinho said in a press conference: “I thought when I was sacked as a champion last season, it was a giant thing.

“Now I realise, it's peanuts compared to what happened to Claudio.”



The Manchester United manager hastened Ranieri’s departure from Leicester when his side beat the Foxes 3-0 at the King Power Stadium earlier this month.

