Rafael Benitez and Diego Simeone Could Get More From Arsenal Stars – Dietmar Hamann

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann has stressed the need for Arsenal to find a replacement for Arsene Wenger in order to get the most out of the current group of players, pointing to Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez and Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone as two who could do the trick.



Wenger and his side have come in for heavy criticism following a humiliating 5-1 loss to Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie on 15th February.











While managers such as Pep Guardiola have come to the aid of the under fire Frenchman, describing his treatment by the media as unacceptable, Hamann is of a different opinion and insists that the solution to the Gunners' problems could be to find a replacement for Wenger as soon as possible.



The former Germany international also took time to make a note of the possible candidates that he believes could replace Wenger at the helm of the club.





"A different manager at Arsenal could get more out of these players", Hamann wrote in his official column at Paddy Power.

Former Liverpool boss Benitez, someone Hamann played under, and current Atletico Madrid boss Simeone are two the ex-midfielder believes could do better than Wenger.



"Rafa Benítez and Diego Simeone are managers who could both add great value to that team.



"Arsenal should finish in the top four and could win the FA Cup.



"Other teams – like Liverpool – would jump at the chance for that.



"But you’ve got to put the season in prospective.



"The manner of Arsenal’s defeats have been the most disappointing thing."

