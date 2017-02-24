Rangers Style of Play Really Suits Me Says Gers Starlet

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers starlet Myles Beerman is of the opinion that the Gers’ playing style suits him really well as he is an attacking full-back.



The Maltese joined Rangers’ academy on a two-year deal from Manchester City last summer.











Although Beerman is yet to make his first-team debut for Rangers, he has been turning out regularly for the Under-20s in the present campaign.



And the 17-year-old, who explained that he likes to build play from the back, insisted that Rangers’ attacking style of play is ideal for him as he enjoys forays forward whenever there is a chance.





“It suits me really well, I'm an attacking full back”, Beerman said in a question and answer session on Twitter, when asked how does Rangers’ style of play suits his game.

“I like to build from the back. Keeping possession of the ball.



“Yes whenever the chance is there to attack and create chances I enjoy that side of the game.”



Beerman went on to add that due to his attacking mindset, he thinks he is a perfect fit for the role of a wing-back.



“I see myself as a wing-back because I am quite an attacking player and I like creating chances”, he continued.



Beerman, whose present contract with Rangers runs until the summer of 2018, has represented Malta up to Under-21 level.



He is currently the only player from Malta plying his trade in Scotland.

