Real Madrid Move For Chelsea Star Talk Wide of Mark

Talk of Chelsea star Eden Hazard being close to joining Real Madrid are wide of the mark, according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws.



The 26-year-old, who has been in fine form in the present campaign, has been time and again linked with a move to Real Madrid.











And it was recently reported in some corners that Los Blancos have made progress in their effort to sign Hazard this summer after initial talks.



However, it has been claimed that those reports are false, with no talks ongoing between the concerned parties.





Hazard, whose fine form has been instrumental in Chelsea currently being eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table, has thus far scored 10 goals in 24 league games this season, in addition to providing three assists.

The Belgian international joined Chelsea from Lille in 2012 and is contracted with the Blues until the summer of 2020.



The winger also has 77 caps and 17 goals for Belgium to his name.

