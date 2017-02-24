XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

24/02/2017 - 17:06 GMT

Real Madrid Preparing Move For Manchester United Targeted Duo

 




Real Madrid are plotting a double swoop for Monaco pair Bernardo Silva and Kylian Mbappe during the summer transfer window, but are likely to face competition, with the pair having been linked with a number of clubs including Manchester United.

Banned from buying players in the winter window, Real Madrid are bracing for a big summer of acquisitions and it seems they have their list of targets ready months before the window opens.




And Real Madrid have taken note of the rise of Monaco this season, fuelled by the performances of young players such as Silva, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Mbappe.

According to Spanish sports daily Marca, Real Madrid are plotting to snare Manchester United linked pair Silva and Mbappe from the Stade Louis II in the summer as part of their plans for a squad overhaul for next season.
 


An attacking midfielder, the 22-year-old Silva has been one of the key creative players in Leonardo Jardim’s team this season and the 18-year-old Mbappe has already earned rave reviews.  

However, Real Madrid are expected to face stiff competition for their signatures as Chelsea already have their eyes on Silva and Mbappe has been linked with a move to a plethora of clubs such as Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain.

Monaco are aware of the interest in their young players ahead of the summer window and have already laid down plans for a big window both in terms of player sales and acquisitions.
 