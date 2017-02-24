Seemed Like We Had 20,000 Fans – Gent Star Delights At Knocking Out Spurs

Follow @insidefutbol





Gent defender Thomas Foket admits that it was a stressful night against Tottenham Hotspur, but he is delighted for his side’s fans after their aggregate win over Spurs at Wembley.



Tottenham again failed to turn up in Europe when they only managed a 2-2 draw at Wembley to allow Gent progress to the last 16 of the Europa League with a 3-2 aggregate scoreline.











A 1-0 win in the home leg allowed Gent to come to Wembley high on confidence and they managed to do the job to knock Tottenham out of the Europa League last 32 for the second season running.



Foket feels delighted to help Gent progress in the competition and is pleased for the vociferous away support who turned up at Wembley and loudly backed the Belgian outfit.





The full-back was quoted as saying by Voetbal Krant: “Anyway, this is fantastic.

“We moved our story along in Europe and not only because of last year, but because it was Tottenham and at the stadium. All those fans who are here, it’s just beautiful.



“They seemed like 20,000.”



The defender admits Tottenham did put Gent under a lot of stress during the game and was pleased to see Jeremy Perbet again find a vital goal to keep Spurs at bay at Wembley.



“Tottenham pushed us reasonably hard and they also had a couple of chances so it was equally stressful but it’s good that got our focus back and Perbet again scored to pick them apart.”

