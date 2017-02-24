We’ll Discuss Three Points With Leeds United – Sheffield Wednesday Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal believes his side are having a similar kind of season to Leeds United and is confident that they will be ready for the tough fight at Elland Road on Saturday.



Leeds are fifth in the Championship table, a place ahead of Wednesday, but the Owls are level on points with them and will have an opportunity to surpass the Whites in the table.











Both the sides are fighting to be in the playoff spots at the end of the season and Carvalhal admits that Leeds have been consistent over a long period of time and are playing well.



However, he also added that his Wednesday team have been as impressive as Leeds and are ready for a tough Championship clash at Elland Road against the Whites.





Carvalhal said in a press conference earlier today: “Leeds are having a fantastic season just like us as we have the same points.

“They are consistent, doing good work, but we are there also.



“We are ready to go there and discuss the three points face by face.



"It will be tough for both sides but we'll be ready.”



Wednesday are coming into the big game on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Brentford at Hillsborough earlier this week.

