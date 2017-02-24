XRegister
06 October 2016

24/02/2017 - 21:52 GMT

Why Bring Joe Garner On With Minute To Go – Former Rangers Star Criticises Graeme Murty After Inverness Loss

 




Former Rangers striker Steven Thompson believes the Gers can have no complaints after losing 2-1 away at Inverness Caledonian Thistle this evening and questioned why boss Graeme Murty brought striker Joe Garner on with just a minute left.

Rangers put early pressure on the home side, but Inverness handled what the Gers threw their way before then stunning the visitors just before half time.




It was the 45th minute when a shot from Liam Polworth was blocked, falling to Greg Tansey, who unleashed a long-range effort which curled into the corner of the net, beating Wes Foderingham in the Rangers goal.

Rangers fought back and levelled from the penalty spot after Louis Laing fouled Lee Wallace, allowing Martin Waghorn to equalise.
 


Inverness almost went ahead straight after, but Foderingham was equal to a Tansey effort.

Rangers however then gave away a penalty when Danny Wilson lunged at Billy Mckay, but Iain Vigurs saw his tame effort saved by Foderingham.

But Foderingham's save was not enough to earn Rangers a point as Mckay hit a superb overhead kick with just two minutes left to make it 2-1.

Murty turned to striker Garner at the death, replacing Jon Toral, and Thompson was baffled by a change he feels should have been made earlier.

"Joe Garner should have been on the pitch earlier than this I would suggest", Thompson said on BBC Radio Scotland.

"What can he do with one minute left in the game?"

And Thompson feels Inverness deserved the win due to their desire to take all three points.

"I think that Inverness and Ritchie Foran have done more in this second half to go and win it.

"When it went to 1-1, Inverness were the team that showed that desire to go and get the second goal.

"Ritchie Foran sacrificed one of his sitting midfielders to bring a more attacking midfielder on and Inverness really went for it, and they've deserved to get the win in this match", he added.
 