Worry About Whether Dave King’s Obsessed, Not Me – Chris Sutton To Rangers Fans

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton has told Rangers fans to worry about whether chairman Dave King is obsessed with their club rather than himself.



Without a manager, Rangers suffered their third defeat in five games on Friday night when going down 2-1 to struggling Inverness in an away Scottish Premiership fixture.











Under-20s boss Graeme Murty is filling in until a replacement for Mark Warburton is appointed and the Gers have lost two of their last three matches under the youth coach.



Sutton has been accused of being obsessed with Rangers, often commenting on the goings on at Ibrox and being a fierce critic, both on TV and in newspapers .





But he feels Rangers fans should be focusing on chairman King rather than himself, after further accusations of him being obsessed were sent his way.

"Rangers embarrassed by the bottom team pre kick off! A mess on the pitch and a mess off it! Where is the plan Dave King?" Sutton wrote on Twitter.



"I'd be demanding Dave King showing an urgent obssession with Rangers rather than focus on me.



"How low can it go? 4th? 5th?" Sutton added.



Rangers could be nine points behind second placed Aberdeen if Derek McInnes' men can see off Ross County on Saturday.



Next up for Rangers is a visit from St Johnstone to Ibrox on Wednesday evening, before a Scottish Cup quarter-final at home against Hamilton on 4th March.



Then on 12th March, the Gers travel to Celtic, a daunting trip given the Bhoys' domestic form.

