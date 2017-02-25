Arsenal Fully Understand Fans’ Frustrations Insists Gunners Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain understands that Gunners fans want to see their side win the Premier League and accepts to see their team slipping up is a source of frustration.



The Gunners have been going through a turbulent phase where they have lost three of their last five matches in all competitions, including a 5-1 drubbing by Bayern Munich in the Champions League, which indicates they will again suffer a last 16 exit.











Both the players and the manager have been subjected to heavy criticism as a result, with some fans looking for Arsenal to replace Arsene Wenger, who has struggled to make an impact with his side in the Champions League or the Premier League title race in recent years.



Oxlade-Chamberlain feels that the only way to rectify their mistakes is to win their remaining matches in the Premier League and in the process go on and pick up the league title at the end of the season in order to give their frustrated fans something to cheer about.





"We want to be able to respond for the fans. They want to win as much as we do", Oxlade-Chamberlain told his club's official website.

"We are all in this together and we all want the same thing, so we have all got to stand up and be counted.



"People have been doubting us and it is important that we pick ourselves up to try to turn the tide into a more positive one.



"Our fans are great home and away.



"They are very loud so we hear them when they are happy and when they are frustrated, but that is part and parcel of being at a massive club like Arsenal.



"They want us to win the league, so when we are losing games and it seems like it is slipping out of our hands, it is going to be frustrating.



"That is understandable because we are a massive club and we have got a great team that is more than capable of competing for the title.



"They want to see us doing that just as much as we want to be doing it.



"We understand their frustration but we share the same frustrations as them."



And Oxlade-Chamberlain insists that Arsenal do still have a chance to change their fortunes.



"The only difference is that, as players, we have the direct opportunity to change things and make things happen. I think that, with the fans helping us by getting behind us, it will definitely help us do that."



The Gunners are currently ten points adrift of league leaders Chelsea and have 13 matches left to be played in the season.

