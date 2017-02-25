Avoid Michy Batshuayi Fate, Chris Sutton Tells Celtic Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton has advised Moussa Dembele to stay at Parkhead and pointed to the example of Michy Batshuayi at Chelsea as an example of why a move to a big Premier League club would not be a good idea at present.



Dembele was heavily linked with Chelsea in the January transfer window, but the Scottish champions made sure he stayed put at Parkhead.











With the former Fulham man banging the goals in regularly in Scotland, Premier League clubs may come knocking when the transfer window swings back open in the summer.



But Sutton has warned Dembele against leaving Celtic too soon, insisting the striker still has much to learn and should note what happened to Batshuayi at Chelsea; the Blues snapped up Batshuayi from Marseille last summer, but he has barely featured in the current campaign.





"He should stay at Celtic", Sutton said on BT Sport Score.

"He's not going to get in one of the top teams, he won't get in ahead of [Diego] Costa, [Sergio] Aguero.



"So he needs to play and develop, play Champions League football at Celtic and become a better player.



"Look what happened to Batshuayi at Chelsea this season; went for big money, hasn't played.



"Dembele is a young man, he's developing. He is very raw. He's got some great attributes, but he still can improve his link up play and there's still a lot more to come", the former Celtic striker added.



Dembele netted twice on Saturday as Celtic beat Hamilton 2-0 at Parkhead to maintain their unbeaten run domestically.



Celtic sit top of the Premiership table on 76 points from 26 games.



The Bhoys are next in action away at Inverness on Wednesday night before then hosting St Mirren in the Scottish Cup next weekend.

