06 October 2016

26 August 2015

25/02/2017 - 12:31 GMT

Blow For Rangers As Premier League Club Eye Frank de Boer

 




Rangers managerial target Frank de Boer has appeared on Leicester City’s radar after Robert Mancini rejected the Foxes.

The Premier League champions parted ways with Claudio Ranieri earlier this week after the Italian failed to check Leicester’s slide this season, which sees them just a point off the relegation zone.




Mancini was their top target to replace Ranieri, but the former Manchester City boss rejected Leicester’s tentative approach so the Foxes are back in the market for a new manager.

And according to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport, De Boer and Guus Hiddink are the two candidates the Foxes are looking at as options for their vacant manager’s role.
 


Hiddink has been out of work since leaving his interim manager’s role at Chelsea last year and it remains to be seen whether the 70-year-old has the appetite to return to regular management.  

De Boer has been mooted as a key contender by Rangers for their own vacant manager’s post, but the Dutchman is reportedly ready to hold out to see what other offers come his way.

The Dutchman has also admitted he is keen to manage in the Premier League, meaning Leicester's interest could well scupper Rangers' plans.

And if Leicester make a serious approach to the Dutchman, the Scottish giants could see their target move south of the border and take the reins of the King Power Stadium outfit.
 