06 October 2016

26 August 2015

25/02/2017 - 14:02 GMT

Cesc Fabregas Starts – Chelsea Team vs Swansea City Confirmed

 




Fixture: Chelsea vs Swansea City
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Chelsea have officially named their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Swansea City in a Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.

The Blues boast an eight point lead at the top of the Premier League table and with their rivals not in action today, could go eleven points clear, something which would be a hammer blow to teams seeking to reel them in.




Antonio Conte's men should be fresh after a raft of changes were made to the side last weekend in the FA Cup, as Wolverhampton Wanderers were seen off.

To beat struggling Swansea, Conte picks a back three of Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz and Gary Cahill, while Cesc Fabregas slots in alongside N'Golo Kante in midfield. Pedro Rodriguez, Eden Hazard and Diego Costa carry the attacking threat, with Victor Moses and Marcos Alonso the wing-backs.

On the bench the Italian can call for Michy Batshuayi if he needs to bring on another striker, while Willian is also an attacking option.

 


Chelsea Team vs Swansea City

Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill (c); Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Pedro, Diego Costa, Hazard

Substitutes: Begovic, Zouma, Terry, Matic, Loftus-Cheek, Willian, Batshuayi
 