Great Character – Antonio Conte Hails Chelsea Win Over Swansea

Antonio Conte believes his Chelsea side showed great character in the second half to earn the three points in their 3-1 win over Swansea City at Stamford Bridge earlier today.



Chelsea expectedly started the game in a dominant fashion at home, controlling the ball and trying to break down an organised Swansea defence. Cesc Fabregas finally broke the deadlock by poking the ball under Jack Cork after he received it from Pedro Rodriguez inside the Swansea penalty box.











The Blues continued to spray the ball around like champions and Lukasz Fabianski was forced into making some smart saves to keep the Swans in the game in the first half.



But Fernando Llorente brought Swansea back into the game when he headed in Gylfi Sigurdsson’s free kick on the stroke of half time to send the teams to the break in level terms.





Chelsea started the second half with more determination and made Fabianski work hard in the Swansea goal to keep the away team in business at Stamford Bridge.

They continued to probe until Pedro gave Chelsea the lead when the Swansea 'keeper allowed his curling effort to slip underneath him and Diego Costa sealed the points for the west Londoners with a third goal in the 85th minute.



Conte feels his side were a bit unlucky to conceded on the stroke of half time despite dominating the game, but was pleased to see the way they fought back in the second half to earn the maximum points at home.



The Chelsea boss told the BBC: "For sure we dominated the game. We played very well, it was a good performance and we created many chances to score.



"We conceded at the end of the first half, after the time was finished, so in this case there was a bit of luck, but we showed great character in the second half.



“We deserved a lot to win the game, now it’s important to continue in this way. To look at ourselves and to think to win, to continue with great focus and concentration."



Chelsea will be next involved in a London derby when they travel to West Ham on 6th March.

