He’ll Cost Much More Than Wilfred Ndidi – Sporting Director Warns On Arsenal And Spurs Linked Youri Tielemans

Clubs interested in Anderlecht midfield sensation Youri Tielemans have been warned they will have to fork out more than the €17m Leicester City paid Genk for Wilfred Ndidi last month to land him.



Anderlecht are hoping to keep hold of Tielemans for at least one more season, especially if they are involved in the Champions League, but could face a battle to do so with several of Europe's biggest clubs, including Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, having been linked with the 19-year-old.











If Anderlecht are to eventually relent and sell, sporting director Herman Van Holsbeeck has warned interested parties that his side want to net much more than rivals Genk received from selling Ndidi to Leicester.



Van Holsbeeck insists Anderlecht first want to keep Tielemans and feel Champions League football could do the trick.





He said on VTM Nieuws: "If you become champions at the end of the season and so have the Champions League, you have a sporting plan you can point to. That's our plan."

But if Tielemans is to leave, he will not be allowed to go cheaply.



"We want more than the €17m received by Racing Genk for Ndidi.



"Much more", Van Holsbeeck added.



Despite being just 19 years old, Tielemans has already made more than 150 appearances for Anderlecht, having made his debut for the club in 2013.

