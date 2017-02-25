Inter Set To Hold Meeting To Push To Sign Real Madrid Star

Follow @insidefutbol





The Inter Milan hierarchy are set to meet Real Madrid president Florentino Perez to discuss the possibility of signing James Rodriguez, who has been linked with Manchester United, in the summer.



The 25-year-old Colombian’s future at Real Madrid has been a topic of discussion since last year and there was also talk that he could consider leaving the club in January too.











Real Madrid kept hold of the player, but Rodriguez has remained a bit part performer under Zinedine Zidane this season and is again expected to angle for a move in the summer.



Manchester United and Chelsea have an interest in the 25-year-old winger and it seems a Serie A giant have joined the chase to sign the player at the end of the season.





According to Italian sports daily Tuttosport, Rodriguez is one of the top targets for Inter in the summer and the club hierarchy are set to meet Real Madrid president Perez soon to discuss a deal.

The Nerazzurri have grand plans for the summer transfer window and Rodriguez is one of the players they are eyeing bringing in as part of their squad overhaul ahead of next season.



Real Madrid forked out a fee of around €75m to sign the Colombian from AS Monaco after his exploits in the 2014 World Cup.



He has a contract until 2020 with the European champions.

