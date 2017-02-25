It’s Going To Have Goals, Leeds United Will Beat Sheffield Wednesday – Whites Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray has backed Garry Monk’s men to win a high scoring encounter against Sheffield Wednesday later today.



With only goal difference separating Leeds in fifth from Wednesday in sixth, today’s clash at Elland Road is already being touted as one of the big games of the Championship season.











The Owls have an opportunity to leap frog Leeds in the league table, while Monk’s men have the chance to further widen the gap with teams below them in the standings and further consolidate their position in the top six.



And Gray feels both teams have the firepower within their team for the game to be a high scoring affair and he has backed Leeds to nick the encounter by an odd goal.





The Leeds legend told LUTV: “I think it will be a rip roaring contest and I am going for goals, I am going for us to win the game 3-2.

“They have got firepower and with Chris Wood on fire, hopefully someone else can chip in too.



“I am going for us to win the game with an odd goal in five.”



Wednesday are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat at home to Brentford and also lost to Leeds earlier in the season at Hillsborough.

