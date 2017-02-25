XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

25/02/2017 - 11:33 GMT

It’s Going To Have Goals, Leeds United Will Beat Sheffield Wednesday – Whites Legend

 




Leeds United legend Eddie Gray has backed Garry Monk’s men to win a high scoring encounter against Sheffield Wednesday later today.

With only goal difference separating Leeds in fifth from Wednesday in sixth, today’s clash at Elland Road is already being touted as one of the big games of the Championship season.




The Owls have an opportunity to leap frog Leeds in the league table, while Monk’s men have the chance to further widen the gap with teams below them in the standings and further consolidate their position in the top six.

And Gray feels both teams have the firepower within their team for the game to be a high scoring affair and he has backed Leeds to nick the encounter by an odd goal.
 


The Leeds legend told LUTV: “I think it will be a rip roaring contest and I am going for goals, I am going for us to win the game 3-2.  

“They have got firepower and with Chris Wood on fire, hopefully someone else can chip in too.

“I am going for us to win the game with an odd goal in five.”

Wednesday are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat at home to Brentford and also lost to Leeds earlier in the season at Hillsborough.
 