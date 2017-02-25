Leigh Griffiths On Bench – Celtic Team vs Hamilton Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Celtic vs Hamilton

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Celtic have named their starting eleven and substitutes for this afternoon's league meeting against Hamilton at Parkhead.



The Bhoys have a commanding 24-point lead at the top of the Premership table and are cruising to the title under former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers.











Celtic can take another step closer to the title today, but will have to make do without winger Patrick Roberts, who is out with a hamstring problem.



To lock horns with Hamilton on home turf, Rodgers picks Moussa Dembele to lead the attack, with support from Scott Sinclair, James Forrest and Stuart Armstrong. Scott Brown and Nir Bitton line up in midfield, while Dedryck Boyata and Erik Sviatchenko are the central defensive pairing.



From the bench, the Celtic manager can call for Leigh Griffiths if needed, while experienced head Kolo Toure is also amongst the substitutes.



Celtic Team vs Hamilton



Gordon, Gamboa, Sviatchenko, Boyata, Tierney, Bitton, Brown, Armstrong, Forrest, Sinclair, Dembele



Substitutes: De Vries, Toure, Izaguirre, Griffiths, McGregor, Mackay-Steven, Henderson

