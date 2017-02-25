XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

25/02/2017 - 23:15 GMT

Lyon President Hasn’t Given Up On Keeping Arsenal Target Despite Expiring Contract

 




Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has insisted that he is not yet resigned to losing Arsenal linked winger Rachid Ghezzal in the summer and is still in talks over a new contract for the player.

The 24-year-old winger’s contract with the club is set to expire in the summer and negotiations over a new deal are yet to bear fruit, with the player constantly resisting Lyon’s attempts.




Arsenal and Everton have been keeping close tabs on the player’s situation at Lyon and despite Aulas’ best attempts it is likely Ghezzal will leave the club at the end of the season on a free transfer.

The Lyon president also admits that there is a high chance that Ghezzal will exit the club in the summer, but he indicated that as long as there is hope, he will continue to try and convince the player to sign a new deal.
 


And he revealed that the club are still in discussions with the player’s representative over a new contract.  

Aulas told RMC: “We are anticipating that Rachid Ghezzal will leave, but it has not been officially confirmed.

“He has not yet re-signed. We are still in discussions.”

Despite the off field drama Ghezzal has remained a key performer for Lyon and has racked up 25 appearances in all competitions this season.
 