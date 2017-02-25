Mamadou Sakho “Proud” To Be Back In Action And Help Crystal Palace Win

Follow @insidefutbol





Mamadou Sakho says he is proud to have been back in action to help Crystal Palace earn a vital 1-0 win over Middlesbrough at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon.



The defender is on loan at Palace for the rest of the season from Liverpool, where he had been frozen out of the first team picture by Jurgen Klopp and not played a minute of senior team football this term.











Palace boss Sam Allardyce named Sakho in the heart of defence for the Eagles' clash with Boro and he turned in a good display as his side kept a clean sheet, took all three points and moved out of the relegation zone.



Sakho told the club's official site: " My last game was ten months ago, but during this time I have been working hard on my fitness and after my performance today it has all been worthwhile.





"I am really proud to be involved in this victory and from my point of view it is always about me giving my best when I am out on the pitch for the club, the team and the supporters", the Frenchman added.

Crystal Palace now sit just a place and a point outside the relegation zone in the Premier League, though could drop back into the bottom three if Leicester City can beat Liverpool on Monday night.



Next up for the Eagles is a trip to take on Tony Pulis' West Brom side next weekend.

