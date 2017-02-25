Monaco Put Huge Asking Price On Arsenal And Tottenham Target To Scare Off Suitors

Follow @insidefutbol





Monaco have slapped a hefty asking price on Kylian Mbappe, amid interest from a whole host of European heavyweights, including Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.



The 18-year-old forward’s name has been on the lips of several European heavyweights because of his exploits at Monaco this season, where he has emerged as key player for coach Leonardo Jardim.











Mbappe has been garnering praise from all quarters and has also caught the prying eyes of clubs such as Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.



Monaco are aware of the growing interest in their young talent, but are in no mood to let the player leave the club during the summer transfer window.





They have already reportedly hatched a plan to keep Mbappe at the Stade Louis II beyond the summer and it has been claimed that they have also slapped a hefty asking price on the striker.

According to French daily Le Parisien, Monaco will demand a fee of around €60m from any club who seek to sign the young forward during the summer transfer window.



Monaco are hopeful that such an astronomical figure will eventually keep his suitors away from making a serious play for him at the end of the season.



The Frenchman has a contract until 2019 with Monaco.

