Need Binoculars At London Stadium, No Fears For Chelsea At West Ham – Blues Legend

Chelsea legend Clive Walker believes the Blues have little to fear against West Ham at the London Stadium, especially as the wide open nature of the pitch will, he thinks, suit Antonio Conte's men.



Conte's side took another step towards the Premier League title by beating Swansea City 3-1 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday and are next in action on Monday 6th March, when they travel across London to play West Ham.











Walker thinks that the London Stadium will suit Chelsea and there is little to fear from Slaven Bilic's men.



The Chelsea legend also revealed he recently went to the London Stadium and could not believe just how far away the fans are from the pitch, admitting binoculars are needed to watch the action.





"No reservations [about playing West Ham] really, but it is a London derby and under the lights gives it more of an edge", Walker said on Chelsea TV.

"But the way we are at the moment, against West Ham, or anybody, with the way we are playing there are not too many fears.



"Yes, we will be on edge because we are getting closer and closer to the title and you want to win that sooner rather than later.



"But going there, I don't feel any problems.



"I was there a couple of weeks ago for the first time. I did actually [take my binnoculars] – it was huge.



"I can't believe how far away from the pitch you are.



"The players will enjoy the open feel because that's the way we play.



"That's got to be good for us I feel", Walker added.



The Blues legend does though feel that with Chelsea in town West Ham will make sure they up their game.



"From West Ham's perspective they raise their game against us and we'll have to be at it again."



West Ham drew 1-1 away at Watford on Saturday and sit in ninth spot in the Premier League standings with 33 points from 26 games.

