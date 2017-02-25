No Andy Carroll – West Ham Team vs Watford Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Watford vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)



West Ham manager Slaven Bilic have announced his squad that will face Watford in a Premier League clash at Vicarage Road later today.



The Hammers have named a unchanged side with Jose Fonte and Winston Reid forming the central defensive partnership. Mark Noble, Pedro Obiang and Sofiane Feghouli will form the midfield for Bilic’s side, who have been in good form recently.











Manuel Lanzini, Robert Snodgrass and Michail Antonio will form the attacking trio for the Hammers and Bilic will have the option to use the strikers such as Jonathan Calleri and Andre Ayew from the bench if needed. Andy Carroll is not in the matchday squad.



After a poor start to the season, West Ham have clawed their way back in the Premier League table and will be hoping to continue their improvement against the Hornets.



West Ham Team vs Watford



Randolph, Kouyate, Fonte, Reid, Cresswell, Noble, Obiang, Feghouli, Lanzini, Snodgrass, Antonio



Substitutes: Adrian, Byram, Masuaku, Collins, Fernandes, Ayew, Calleri

