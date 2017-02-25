XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

25/02/2017 - 16:38 GMT

No Andy Carroll – West Ham Team vs Watford Confirmed

 




Fixture: Watford vs West Ham United
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic have announced his squad that will face Watford in a Premier League clash at Vicarage Road later today.

The Hammers have named a unchanged side with Jose Fonte and Winston Reid forming the central defensive partnership. Mark Noble, Pedro Obiang and Sofiane Feghouli will form the midfield for Bilic’s side, who have been in good form recently.




Manuel Lanzini, Robert Snodgrass and Michail Antonio will form the attacking trio for the Hammers and Bilic will have the option to use the strikers such as Jonathan Calleri and Andre Ayew from the bench if needed. Andy Carroll is not in the matchday squad.

After a poor start to the season, West Ham have clawed their way back in the Premier League table and will be hoping to continue their improvement against the Hornets.

 


West Ham Team vs Watford

Randolph, Kouyate, Fonte, Reid, Cresswell, Noble, Obiang, Feghouli, Lanzini, Snodgrass, Antonio

Substitutes: Adrian, Byram, Masuaku, Collins, Fernandes, Ayew, Calleri
 