No Way Manchester United Can Let Him Leave – Alan Shearer On Red Devils’ Key Influencer

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer believes that Manchester United would be crazy not to keep Zlatan Ibrahimovic for at least one more season.



The veteran striker has been an important influence for Jose Mourinho's team since signing on a free transfer last summer, after the expiry of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain.











Besides leaving a big impact on Manchester United's season by virtue of his 24 goals in 37 matches, Ibrahimovic has also helped the side by influencing others and getting the best out of them, according to Shearer.



As far as the former Barcelona man's influence on the squad is concerned, the 46-year-old feels that he can justly be compared to the legendary Eric Cantona and the way that he carries himself on the pitch has gone a long way in making him a talisman for the team.





"Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been Manchester United's player of the season so far, and his goals and sheer presence make him the man they would miss the most right now", Shearer was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"He is 35 and cannot go on forever but United would be crazy not to try to keep the Swedish striker for another season because he has shown he still has such a lot to offer.



"As well as his 24 goals in 37 games for United, a big part of Ibrahimovic's impact is the effect he has had on his team-mates.



"His influence has been compared with that of Old Trafford legend Eric Cantona – and I can understand why.



"We know Ibrahimovic has got fantastic individual ability, but his charisma and the way he carries himself has seen him become the team's talisman."



Ibrahimovic's most important task now will though be to lead the Red Devils to their first silverware of the season when they play Southampton in the EFL Cup final on Sunday at Wembley.

