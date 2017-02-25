Rangers Can’t Afford To Be Too Down Insists Gers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Lee Wallace believes Rangers can’t feel too sorry about their poor form and need to dust themselves down for Wednesday’s St. Johnstone game.



Rangers slumped to their second defeat on the trot when they suffered a 2-1 defeat at Inverness last night and potentially lost more ground to Aberdeen in second place.











The Glasgow giants have earned just one point from their last four league games and have been on a shocking run of form, and Wallace admits that this kind of run is not acceptable at a club of Rangers’ stature.



The Rangers captain feels his players are in no position to provide excuses about their performances and need to pick themselves up for their clash against St. Johnstone at Ibrox on Wednesday.





And he stressed that the Rangers players have an obligation now to earn all three points on Wednesday.

Wallace told Rangers TV: “Losing the game in general is really hard to take.



“That’s two games in a row we have lost and that’s nowhere near acceptable at this football club.



“There is no way we are standing here and make excuses for anything and we have got to get our chest out and chins up as we have a massive responsibility on Wednesday.



“I say every time, we can’t afford to be too down and we have got to put up a performance on Wednesday and we have got to get the three points, it’s as simple as that.”



Other than a Scottish Cup win over Greenock Morton, Rangers are yet to earn a victory in the month of February and have won just once in the league since the turn of the year.

