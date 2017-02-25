Southampton Have To Stop Him – Alan Shearer Identifies Manchester United’s Main Threat

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer believes that Southampton will be well aware of the threat Zlatan Ibrahimovic will pose on Sunday and their fate in the EFL Cup final will rest on whether they can stop him or not.



The Saints will face Manchester United in the final of the EFL Cup at Wembley this weekend, with Shearer expecting tough competition between the two sides.











Reflecting on Southampton's performance over the course of the two legs against Liverpool in the semi-final, Shearer feels that the Red Devils will have to be guarded against the Saints.



But biggest threat for Claude Puel's side though will be the big Swede Ibrahimovic, Shearer believes, and Southampton's chances of success will depend on whether they can stop him or not.





"Ibrahimovic has already been a winner at Wembley this season, when his goal against Leicester clinched the Community Shield", Shearer told the BBC.

"On Sunday he will get the chance to get his hands on more silverware when his side play Southampton in the EFL Cup final, but United will not be taking success for granted.



"Not many people gave Southampton a chance over two legs against Liverpool in the semi-finals and I think they have enough going forward to cause United problems."



And Shearer is sure that Ibrahimovic is the main danger man, something Southampton already know from facing him this term.



"Ibrahimovic's form obviously marks him out as their danger man, and he has already scored twice against Saints this season when he got off the mark at Old Trafford with both goals in a United win in August.



"So Southampton will know how big a threat he is when the ball comes into their box – what might decide the game is whether they can stop him this time."

