There Is Still Hope – Sunderland Star Won’t Wave White Flag After Everton Loss

Sunderland defender Bryan Oviedo feels his side still have a chance to beat the drop in the Premier League, despite losing at Everton today, but admits that they will have to start well in games for the rest of the season.



The Black Cats remained rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table after their 2-0 loss at Everton with Idrissa Gueye and Romelu Lukaku finding the net for the Toffees at Goodison Park.











Sunderland are three points off safety at the moment and Oviedo is confident that David Moyes’ side still have hope of surviving in the Premier League if they improve in the coming games.



One of the major areas of concern for Sunderland has been the way they have started games this season and the defender feels the Black Cats can’t keep making things difficult for themselves by getting off to slow starts in the Premier League.





Oviedo told the BBC: “We have to improve.

“We need to start well in games, because it’s the Premier League. It’s difficult.



“There is still hope for us.



"We have a lot of games, the spirit is to keep fighting.



"We need to improve and prepare for the next game.”



Sunderland will host Manchester City next weekend at the Stadium of Light in a crucial home game as they look to turn the corner.

