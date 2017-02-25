XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

25/02/2017 - 12:56 GMT

There’s Reason Real Madrid Sold Mesut Ozil To Arsenal – Dietmar Hamann

 




Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann believes that there is a reason why Real Madrid sold Mesut Ozil to Arsenal, but insists the German should not shoulder all the blame alone for the Gunners' struggles.

The Gunners have come under fire of late after a humiliating 5-1 first leg loss against Bayern Munich in the round of 16 stage of the Champions League.




Now Arsene Wenger's men look set to crash out and the 43-year-old feels that it is a failure of the team as a whole and it would be wrong to make any single player a scapegoat.

However, Hamann insists that there are certain star players within the squad who have the ability to perform at the highest level, but only do so in September, October or November and then switch off in February.
 


Ozil is one such player, Hamann believes, and says he has failed to live up to the hype that had been built around him. The former midfielder also feels that there is a reason why Real Madrid sold the German star and the Gunners need to realise that.  

"I never believed the hype about Mesut Ozil, but he shouldn’t be treated as a scapegoat either", Hamann wrote in his column at Paddy Power.

"The bottom line with Arsenal is they’ve got some players who play in September, October and November but don’t turn up in February and March.

"That’s when it matters.

"There’s a reason Real Madrid sold Ozil."
 