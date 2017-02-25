Tottenham Hotspur Just Don’t Have Player Power To Catch Chelsea – Jason Roberts

Follow @insidefutbol





Jason Roberts believes that Tottenham Hotspur just do not have the player power to reel in Chelsea in the Premier League title race.



Chelsea moved to a commanding eleven points clear of second placed Manchester City and 13 clear of third placed Tottenham Hotspur, after seeing off Swansea City 3-1 at Stamford Bridge today.











While Manchester City and Spurs do have a game in hand on Chelsea, the Blues are firmly in control in the title race and Roberts thinks the game is done for those sides seeking to catch Antonio Conte's men.



And the former striker explained he does not feel Spurs especially have the power to catch Chelsea, who he thinks have special players who can turn games.





"The top of the league feels over and done with in my opinion and it's been that way for a while", he said on the BBC's Final Score programme.

"Tottenham don't have the player power to challenge Chelsea.



"Even when they are not playing well, they have those special players – [Diego] Costa, [Eden] Hazard and the rest – they are far above anyone else in this league", Roberts added.



Chelsea only have one fixture left this season against other teams in the top four, with Manchester City making the visit to Stamford Bridge in April.

