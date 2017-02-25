XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

25/02/2017 - 17:19 GMT

Tottenham Hotspur Just Don’t Have Player Power To Catch Chelsea – Jason Roberts

 




Jason Roberts believes that Tottenham Hotspur just do not have the player power to reel in Chelsea in the Premier League title race.

Chelsea moved to a commanding eleven points clear of second placed Manchester City and 13 clear of third placed Tottenham Hotspur, after seeing off Swansea City 3-1 at Stamford Bridge today.




While Manchester City and Spurs do have a game in hand on Chelsea, the Blues are firmly in control in the title race and Roberts thinks the game is done for those sides seeking to catch Antonio Conte's men.

And the former striker explained he does not feel Spurs especially have the power to catch Chelsea, who he thinks have special players who can turn games.
 


"The top of the league feels over and done with in my opinion and it's been that way for a while", he said on the BBC's Final Score programme.

"Tottenham don't have the player power to challenge Chelsea.

"Even when they are not playing well, they have those special players – [Diego] Costa, [Eden] Hazard and the rest – they are far above anyone else in this league", Roberts added.

Chelsea only have one fixture left this season against other teams in the top four, with Manchester City making the visit to Stamford Bridge in April.
 