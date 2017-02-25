Wayne Rooney Has Quality To Stay In Europe – Slaven Bilic

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham boss Slaven Bilic believes that Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney is a "proper Premier League legend" and still has the qualities to stay in European football and be successful.



The England international has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford with the Chinese Super League appearing to be his most likely destination.











While Rooney has ruled out leaving for China this season, the player's agent Paul Stretford recently travelled to the country to discuss a potential move for his client.



Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has also been tactful in the handling of the entire situation, insisting that he will not force the club captain to leave.





The West Ham boss though is of the opinion that Rooney still has a future in Europe, if not at Old Trafford then somewhere else, and he need not look in China for his future.

"He is 31, he definitely has the quality to stay in Europe and he will have enough choices", Bilic told a press conference earlier this week.



The West Ham boss does accept though finding a new challenge could be tough for Rooney.



"On the other hand he has done everything, he has nothing to prove and it is difficult for players like that – who have done everything – to find new challenges."



The 48-year-old though knows that the final decision will rest upon the player: "You captained Manchester United and have been one of the best players in Europe for so long, so where can you go?



"Of course it is his decision."

