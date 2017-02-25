XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

25/02/2017 - 13:03 GMT

Wayne Rooney Has Quality To Stay In Europe – Slaven Bilic

 




West Ham boss Slaven Bilic believes that Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney is a "proper Premier League legend" and still has the qualities to stay in European football and be successful.

The England international has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford with the Chinese Super League appearing to be his most likely destination.




While Rooney has ruled out leaving for China this season, the player's agent Paul Stretford recently travelled to the country to discuss a potential move for his client.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has also been tactful in the handling of the entire situation, insisting that he will not force the club captain to leave.
 


The West Ham boss though is of the opinion that Rooney still has a future in Europe, if not at Old Trafford then somewhere else, and he need not look in China for his future.  

"He is 31, he definitely has the quality to stay in Europe and he will have enough choices", Bilic told a press conference earlier this week.

The West Ham boss does accept though finding a new challenge could be tough for Rooney.

"On the other hand he has done everything, he has nothing to prove and it is difficult for players like that – who have done everything – to find new challenges."

The 48-year-old though knows that the final decision will rest upon the player: "You captained Manchester United and have been one of the best players in Europe for so long, so where can you go?

"Of course it is his decision."
 